New Villa signing Bertrand Traore made 16 appearances for Chelsea, all in the 2015-16 season

TEAM NEWS

Fulham are at full strength for Monday's visit of Aston Villa.

Recent recruits Ola Aina and Antonee Robinson are vying to make their league debuts for the club.

Aston Villa's new signing Bertrand Traore could make his first Premier League appearance since playing for Fulham's neighbours Chelsea in May 2016.

Defender Bjorn Engels is still not fit for Villa, who have reported no new injury concerns.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham have lost their first two league matches and shipped seven goals already, so this is a game they will be thinking they have to get something out of.

Aston Villa will fancy it too, though. They made a confident start against Sheffield United, with a win and a clean sheet, and I'm going to go with them to carry on in that kind of form at Craven Cottage.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won five consecutive home matches against Aston Villa in all competitions since a 0-0 Premier League draw in August 2011.

Villa only managed one point from the four most recent Premier League encounters. Their most recent victory in this fixture was 1-0 at home in March 2012.

Fulham

Fulham haven't lost their opening three league fixtures since starting the 2014-15 Championship season with four defeats.

They have conceded seven times in their opening two league matches this season. The Premier League record for most goals conceded by a club in their opening three matches is 11 by West Brom this season.

None of Fulham's last 21 Premier League games have finished level, with the Cottagers winning just five of them and conceding 45 goals.

Since his debut for the club in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 39% of Fulham's league goals.

However, Mitrovic has failed to score in all six competitive appearances against Aston Villa for Newcastle and Fulham.

Aston Villa