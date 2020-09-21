Last updated on .From the section Football

'A special opportunity'

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says her side must rise to the tough challenge of facing World Cup quarter-finalists Norway in Oslo.

Wales are in action for the first time in six months as they play their first qualification game in over 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales are hoping to finish in the top two of their Euro 2022 qualifying group to at least ensure a play-off berth.

"We will turn up and compete," manager Jayne Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's been a good camp building to what is a massive game for us.

"We are thankful we have the majority of our top players available to us.

"It's a big test but it is one we have to relish. Whatever is thrown at us, we are able to adapt and compete."

Jess Fishlock's return following an 18-month absence has boosted Wales.

The 33-year-old, Wales' most capped player, was out for 13 months with a serious knee injury suffered in June 2019 but has returned to club football on loan at Reading.

Elise Hughes and Gemma Evans also return to the squad following injury. The fact that the game has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic has also seen Manchester United's Hayley Ladd return to fitness.

Captain Sophie Ingle is set to become Wales' third centurion by winning her 100th cap in Oslo.

Loren Dykes, who has already reached that milestone, is unavailable due to personal reasons, while Megan Wynne is out with an ACL injury suffered during pre-season.

Wales - who are aiming to qualify for a first major finals - are currently four points behind Group C leaders Norway with four games remaining.

The nine group winners and three best runners-up qualify automatically, with the remaining six runners-up entering play-offs.

The size of the challenge for Wales in getting even a point in Oslo is sizeable.

Norway have four wins out of four and have scored 32 - yes 32 - goals, an average of eight per game.

They have beaten Northern Ireland 6-0 twice, won 7-1 in Belarus and 13-0 in the Faroe Islands, who still have to visit Norway.

Five of the 10 qualifiers played so far in Group C have ended with a scoreline of 6-0.

Norway's 6-0 November victory against Northern Ireland was played in front of a record home qualifying record crowd of 6,709 and Ludlow is hoping Wales can use the empty Ullevaal Stadion to their advantage.

"In the last campaign a packed house at Southampton in a sense drove us on, so we would like fans there because it makes the game more special, but we can't control those things," she said.

"But we would like to think it will nullify their game a bit, not having that home support. It would be really nice to think that way.

"Obviously within the group we recognise how hard this game is going to be. It is one heck of a challenge for 90 minutes, away from home as well.

"But as we have proved in the past, if our preparation goes well and we stay fit and healthy, there is no reason we can't go onto the pitch against a top team and compete and that is what we will be intending to do."

If Northern Ireland win their remaining qualifiers, at home to the Faroe Islands and home and away against Belarus, Wales would need a positive result against a Norway side ranked 12th in the world, who are still to visit Wales for a qualifier scheduled for 26 October.

Midfielder Fishlock, who is yet to play in the campaign, believes the side is capable of getting a result against Norway.

"I think ideally we need to get something out of one of the Norway games, we play them twice and I believe we can (get a result) and I know Jayne believes we can," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I love her enthusiasm in us as a group.

"We came into camp and had the information straight away. Our manager's work ethic and attention to detail is phenomenal.

"We all know what we should be doing and now we need to execute that."