AC Milan will make one final move for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic before turning their attentions to Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer if unsuccessful (Corriere della Sera via Daily Record) external-link .

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hit out at Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous after an exchange between some of his players and the Scotland under-21 defender after the 2-2 draw at Easter Road (Scottish Sun). external-link

But Porteous says he is "not bothered" by incident (Scottish Sun). external-link

And Gerrard believes referee Don Robertson should have taken stronger action against Hibs' defenders for challenges on his players during the match (Scotsman) external-link .