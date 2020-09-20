Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Dom Telford's equaliser was his first league goal for Plymouth Argyle since New Year's Day

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe is not worried about the way his side conceded four goals at AFC Wimbledon.

The Pilgrims battled back from 4-2 down to get a point thanks to late goals form Dom Telford and Niall Canavan.

The 4-4 draw meant newly promoted Argyle are unbeaten in their opening two League One matches.

"They're individual-type errors - a foul, letting a cross in and stuff like that. They're things we can work on," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"If we're getting ripped open down the sides, through the middle, runs off the back of players, I'm worried. But we're not, we're causing our own mistakes.

"We might have got away with it last year in League Two, but in League One you won't, you'll get punished because there's better players.

"We know it's a learning curve, there's a lot of mistakes in there that we need to make sure that we do better and stop them, and the minute we eradicate those mistakes we'll be fine, because going forward we're perfect, it's just the other end we need to shut out."

In all competitions the Pilgrims have conceded 12 goals in five matches this season.