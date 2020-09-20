Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Randell Williams' only start this season was in Exeter's Carabao Cup first-round loss at Bristol City

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has urged winger Randell Williams to prove he is worthy of a move to League One.

The highly-rated 23-year-old, who led League Two in assists last season, did not start the 2-0 defeat by Port Vale after talks over a move last week.

But those discussions broke down after City had accepted an offer for him from an unnamed League One side.

"Randell's now got to prove he's a good enough player to get a better offer than what he was given," Taylor said.

"He's put himself on a certain pedestal, go and show you're a good player, and he'll only do that by getting his head down and working hard."

The former Watford player, who has a year left on his deal at St James Park, started the Carabao Cup loss at Bristol City earlier this month but his only other action was as a second-half substitute on Saturday.

"Randell went and met the manager but felt it was not the right opportunity for himself," added Taylor to BBC Radio Devon.

"I have no problem whatsoever, there were other suitors but no-one reached the valuation, so Randell has come back and he's our player."