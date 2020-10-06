Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Steven Davis has scored 12 international goals in a distinguished NI career

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is on the verge of becoming his country's most capped player.

The Rangers midfielder drew level with Pat Jennings in the all-time list when he made his 119th international appearance in the 5-1 Nations League defeat by Norway in September.

A further cap in this week's crucial Euro play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina would see Davis move clear of the Northern Ireland goalkeeping legend in the all-time list but how much do you know about Davis's career in the green shirt?

Enjoy the quiz and good luck.