Wigan Athletic's administrators say a principal bidder for the League One club dropped out after news spread on social media of a lower rival bid.

In a statement, Begbies Traynor said an anonymous bidder was due to deposit £4m with their lawyers on 14 September.

The administrators allege they withdrew their bid in light of news emerging the day before that a £2m bid from a French-American group was turned down.

This, they say, caused other parties to turn in bids at a much lower price.

The statement went on to claim that the French-American group did in fact go on to bid £2m for the club on Friday, with the caveat that the administrators would pay £1.3m to creditors in order to avoid the club being given a 15-point penalty, but that bid was turned down.

They also warned that there is "considerable liability" to HM Revenue & Customs because of wage deferrals from the impact of coronavirus and VAT owed on player sales, while those players who have left the club were owed a month's wages "at Championship rates".

"Taken together with the costs of the appeal [against last season's points deduction], the loss in administration is over £3m which has to be paid before any dividend can be paid to the unsecured creditors," the statement added.

"That becomes an impossibility when the actual offer is only £2m. If this bid is remade it will be given very serious consideration."

Wigan, who were relegated to League One having being given a points deduction for entering administration last season, were given permission by the English Football League to begin the 2020-21 season despite not finding a new owner in time for the start of the campaign.

Fans have crowdfunded nearly £700,000 in order to secure the club's immediate future, having succeeded in raising an initial £500,000.