Aberdeen and Celtic have both been fined £30,000 by the SPFL after players from both clubs breached Covid-19 rules.

Eight Aberdeen players visited a city centre bar, where two contracted the virus, leading to the postponement of three of their Scottish Premiership matches.

Celtic had two games delayed when Boli Bolingoli made an unsanctioned trip to Spain, and played against Kilmarnock on 4 August without entering quarantine.

The clubs are required to pay £8,000 to the SPFL Trust now, with the rest suspended pending no further breaches before the end of the season.

