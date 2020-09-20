Leyton Orient are due to host Premier League Tottenham in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday

Leyton Orient have confirmed that "a number" of first-team players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The O's are due to host Premier League Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but are in discussions with Public Health England about whether any further action needs to be taken.

The club said in a statement external-link that the tests were carried out after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Mansfield in League Two.

Their most recent opponents - Plymouth, Mansfield and Oldham - have been told.

"Leyton Orient's priority is the health and wellbeing of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines," the O's said.

"The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice."

Should the tie need to be postponed then it could cause problems for Spurs, who were due to play against Orient on Tuesday before travelling to Macedonia to face Shkendija in the Europa League on Thursday.

Orient's tie with Jose Mourinho's men would have seen them potentially come up against striker Harry Kane, who paid to promote charities on the front of their shirts in May. The England captain made his professional debut during a loan spell with the O's when he was 17.

The English Football League say they are "awaiting the outcome" of Orient's discussions with Public Health England.

Plymouth - who were beaten by Orient in the previous round of the EFL Cup - say they will do a "precautionary round" of tests before their League One game with Shrewsbury on Saturday, adding that none of their players or football staff currently have symptoms.