Saman Ghoddos featured for Iran at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Championship club Brentford have signed Amiens forward Saman Ghoddos on an initial one-year loan deal.

The 27-year-old Sweden-born Iran international has scored five goals in 37 appearances during two years with French Ligue 2 outfit Amiens.

The Bees have the option to extend his stay at the Brentford Community Stadium by a further two years.

"Saman has been on our radar for a long time," co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen told the club website. external-link

Ghoddos, who previously played for Ostersunds, is Brentford's third signing of the summer transfer window.

