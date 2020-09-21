Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Bale left Tottenham for a then world record £85m in 2013

New Tottenham loan signing Gareth Bale could return quicker than expected from injury because his "motivation is high", says manager Jose Mourinho.

Forward Bale, who rejoined Spurs last week from Real Madrid, has a knee problem sustained on Wales duty.

Tottenham said they expect Bale "will be match fit after October's international break".

"He is so happy to be with a club of his heart. He is so happy to play for us," said Mourinho.

"When a player has this motivation, many, many times you can shorten the period of recovering and shorten the period of getting fit and ready to play.

"We want to help him, so when he's available to train with the team, we're more than happy to have him and help him back to a level that made him one of the best players in the world."

Spurs have four games until the international break - against Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup, Shkendija in Europa League qualifying, and Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Their first outing following the international break is at home to West Ham on 17 October.