Wrexham will play their first competitive game since March when Boreham Wood visit the Racecourse on 3 October

Wrexham manager Dean Keates is excited by the prospect of a takeover which could see £2m invested in the National League club.

Wrexham Supporters' Trust, who own the club, will meet on Tuesday to discuss the possible deal.

Keates will focus on football until a takeover materialises, with the new National League season only 12 days away.

"It sounds amazing, what the possible investment is going to be," he said.

"But from my side, the football side and how we operate in the changing room, we'll just wait and see.

"Of course it is (exciting). It looks that way and sounds that way.

"But there are many more bridges to be crossed. Until I am informed of what hands the club is in, that's when it gets to the interesting part for me."

Wrexham, who have been fan-owned since 2011, say the takeover approach has been made by "two extremely well-known individuals of high net-worth".

Supporters will decide at Tuesday's special general meeting whether to proceed with takeover talks.

"It has to go to the general vote and I am sure the fans will vote for what they feel is best for the club going forward," Keates added.

Keates only just made it to Wrexham's latest pre-season friendly, a 4-0 win at Kidderminster on Saturday, because he had to have a Covid-19 test.

"I had the dreaded text from the school on Wednesday night - there was a confirmed case in my daughter's class," he explained.

"Then it was a hectic race to try to get myself a test. I had kind of written Saturday's game off if I am honest, I had resigned myself to watching it on YouTube.

"But at 9.30am on Saturday morning I got the text to say all clear, so it was a mad race down to Kidderminster."