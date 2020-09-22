Tobin Heath (right) in action against former Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood at the SheBelieves Cup in America in March

New signing Tobin Heath says she wanted to "wear a badge that has weight and history" when deciding to join Manchester United.

The World Cup winner signed for United on a one-year deal from Portland Thorns earlier this month, alongside USA team-mate Christen Press.

Heath, 32, is one of five USA stars to have made the switch from the National Women's Soccer League to the Women's Super League this summer.

"It gives me a lot of pride," she said.

"I want to play for a big club. I had an opportunity to play for Paris St-Germain when I was younger and it's important for me to represent a club with that amount of history because of the type of footballer I am," she added, in an exclusive interview with BBC Sport.

"I want to wear a badge that has weight and history and obviously this one has an enormous amount of it. Even putting on the training kit is huge."

'Stoney has made her mark in a significant way'

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney (far right) is a former England and Team GB captain

Heath, who says "if you ask anybody in the US, they are a Manchester United fan", was also keen to work with manager Casey Stoney, who had a 17-year career as a player for England.

"It wasn't really anything that she had said, it was what other people said about her that was so impressive. I think she is a coach that isn't a 'tell coach', she is a 'show coach," added Heath.

"She shows you every day what kind of attitude and culture she wants her team to be about. I think that's huge. Hearing the players talk about their manager so highly was actually incredible.

"The women's team is young in terms of their own history - it's only been a few years - but she has already been able to make her mark in a significant way. That obviously attracted me to the club."