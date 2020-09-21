Last updated on .From the section European Football

Middlesbrough became Ravel Morrison's ninth club in six years when he joined them in January

Midfielder Ravel Morrison has joined the 11th club of his professional career - Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

Morrison, 27, was released by Sheffield United in the summer after ending a loan spell at Middlesbrough, for whom he only made three appearances.

After starting at Manchester United, he has also played for West Ham, Lazio, Ostersund and four other loan clubs.

"I have a very positive impression of this club," said Morrison, who has signed until the end of the season.

"I hope to be able to make a lot of playing minutes here. I had to have quite a bit of patience last season but football is really my passion. I would also like to show that to the fans."

The former England Under-21 midfielder's loan destinations were Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers (two spells), Cardiff City, Mexican side Atlas, and Middlesbrough.

Former Tottenham and Fulham manager Martin Jol, who is Den Haag's technical director, added: "We are convinced that with his great talent he can not only help our club, but also help himself to get ahead again. "