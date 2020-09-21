Jordan Stevens: Leeds United midfielder joins Swindon Town on loan

Jordan Stevens
Jordan Stevens began his career at Forest Green Rovers

Leeds United have loaned midfielder Jordan Stevens to League One side Swindon Town on a year-long deal.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Elland Road from Forest Green Rovers in February 2018, has played six first-team games for the Premier League club.

Gloucester-born Stevens came through Rovers academy and went on to make 15 senior appearances, scoring once.

"Swindon are a club that have just been promoted, the club is close to family which is great," Stevens said.external-link

"I'm looking forward to working under Richie Wellens, he's an ex-player and that's the sort of manager I want to work for."

