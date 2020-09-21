Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Runar Alex Runarsson worked with Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana when they were both at FC Nordsjaelland

Arsenal have signed Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson on a four-year deal from French club Dijon.

The 25-year-old joins the Premier League side as cover for Bernd Leno, following the departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

Runarsson joined Ligue 1 club Dijon in July 2018 and made 13 appearances last season.

"I'm just extremely happy and proud, it is a big day for me and my family," he said.

"I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I am ready to do everything I can to get the most amount of minutes as possible."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position."

