Alan Tate (right) played for Swansea in all four divisions and was working in the club's academy before joining the first-team coaching staff

The Football Association will consider referee Gavin Ward's report from Saturday's game between Swansea City and Birmingham City before deciding whether to take action against Alan Tate.

Swansea coach Tate appeared to grab Blues midfielder Jon Toral's throat as players left the field at half-time.

A melee involving players and staff from both sides followed, but no action was taken at the time.

Tate may face a fine or touchline ban.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper and opposite number Aitor Karanka both said they did not see what happened.

Ex-Swansea player Tate, 38, joined Cooper's coaching staff 12 months ago.