'Football can give us respite from it all' - Motherwell manager Robinson

Europa League third qualifying round: Hapoel Beer Sheva v Motherwell Venue: HaMoshava Stadium, Petah Tikva Date: 24 September Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Updates BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Motherwell are "certainly underdogs" in Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round tie against Hapoel Be'er Sheva, says Stephen Robinson.

The Scottish Premiership side are the away team for the one-off match in Israel.

The winner will host Viktoria Plzen or Sonderjyske next week.

"We do well when we're underdogs at times. Let people think that we're underdogs and we'll go and give absolutely everything," said Robinson.

"They don't have the advantage of the fans over us, but they don't have to travel and they've got players that are on a financially different level to us.

"We're not going with any fear. We quietly think we can go there and get a result. Why not? What have we got to lose? It would be an incredible achievement."

Team news

Bevis Mugabi is suspended after being sent off against Coleraine last week while Jake Carroll, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox remain out.

Allan Campbell was an injury doubt going into Sunday's match at Aberdeen but played the 90 minutes as Robinson's side won 3-0. Midfielder Robbie Crawford, signed on loan from Livingston, was on the bench at Pittodrie but is yet to make his debut.

What do we know about Be'er Sheva?

Hapoel won a Europa League first qualifying round place through an interrupted 2019-20 Israeli Premier League campaign and overcame Georgia's Dinamo Batumi and Albania's Laci to set up the tie with Motherwell.

Last week, they trailed 10-man Laci after 89 minutes but levelled through Jonathan Agudelo before Gaetan Varenne scored the winner in added time.

Yossi Abukasis' side have won one and lost one of their opening league games after losing the two-legged Israeli Super Cup to Maccabi Tel Aviv. The predominantly homegrown squad also features players from Argentina, Colombia, Netherlands and Portugal.

Hapoel narrowly lost a Champions League play-off against Celtic in 2016 and last reached the Europa League group stages in 2017.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We've won four out of the last five, our only loss was at Celtic Park, which is sometimes inevitable. We go in with a game plan, like we did against Aberdeen and that worked very well, but different.

"I'll speak to [former Celtic manager] Brendan Rodgers about some of the players who are still at Hapoel Be'er Sheva. They're a very strong side, I've watched them, they've got three players we've identified that can really hurt you."