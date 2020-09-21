Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan2BolognaBologna0

AC Milan celebrate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored in 22 different top flight seasons

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as AC Milan got off to a winning start in Serie A against Bologna at the San Siro stadium.

Ibrahimovic, 38, headed in Theo Hernandez's curling cross from the left in the first half before making it 2-0 from the spot after the break.

The striker had earlier fired inches wide of the left post in an impressive display.

He has now scored a double in three of his last five Serie A appearances.

There was a debut for former Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz, on loan from Real Madrid, while it was the fourth season in which Ibrahimovic had scored in the opening match round of Serie A.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to deny Bologna several times in the second half as they pushed for a way back into the game but left-back Mitchell Dijks was sent off for a second yellow card in the 89th minute.

Stefano Pioli's side, who finished last season in sixth place - 17 points adrift of champions Juventus - travel to Crotone in their next league fixture on Sunday.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24KjaerSubstituted forCampos Duarte da Silvaat 72'minutes
  • 46GabbiaBooked at 89mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forTonaliat 77'minutes
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 86'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forDíazat 71'minutes
  • 12Rebic
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 8Tonali
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 21Díaz
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 23Larangeira
  • 14TomiyasuBooked at 74mins
  • 35DijksBooked at 88mins
  • 30Schouten
  • 8DomínguezBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSansoneat 57'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 7OrsoliniSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 57'minutes
  • 21SorianoSubstituted forSvanbergat 80'minutes
  • 99BarrowSubstituted forVignatoat 83'minutes
  • 24PalacioSubstituted forSantanderat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 4Denswil
  • 9Santander
  • 10Sansone
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 13Bani
  • 15Mbaye
  • 16Poli
  • 18Baldursson
  • 26Juwara
  • 32Svanberg
  • 55Vignato
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 2, Bologna 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 2, Bologna 0.

  3. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Federico Santander (Bologna).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).

  6. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nicola Sansone with a cross.

  8. Booking

    Matteo Gabbia (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Gabbia (Milan).

  10. Post update

    Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Santander (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.

  16. Booking

    Rade Krunic (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (Milan).

  18. Post update

    Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismael Bennacer.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 21st September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Genoa11004133
2Juventus11003033
3AC Milan11002023
4Napoli11002023
5Fiorentina11001013
6Cagliari10101101
7Sassuolo10101101
8Roma10100001
9Hellas Verona10100001
10Atalanta00000000
11Benevento00000000
12Inter Milan00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Spezia00000000
15Udinese00000000
16Torino100101-10
17Bologna100102-20
18Parma100102-20
19Crotone100114-30
20Sampdoria100103-30
View full Italian Serie A table

