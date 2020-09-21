Match ends, Milan 2, Bologna 0.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as AC Milan got off to a winning start in Serie A against Bologna at the San Siro stadium.
Ibrahimovic, 38, headed in Theo Hernandez's curling cross from the left in the first half before making it 2-0 from the spot after the break.
The striker had earlier fired inches wide of the left post in an impressive display.
He has now scored a double in three of his last five Serie A appearances.
There was a debut for former Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz, on loan from Real Madrid, while it was the fourth season in which Ibrahimovic had scored in the opening match round of Serie A.
Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to deny Bologna several times in the second half as they pushed for a way back into the game but left-back Mitchell Dijks was sent off for a second yellow card in the 89th minute.
Stefano Pioli's side, who finished last season in sixth place - 17 points adrift of champions Juventus - travel to Crotone in their next league fixture on Sunday.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24KjaerSubstituted forCampos Duarte da Silvaat 72'minutes
- 46GabbiaBooked at 89mins
- 19Hernández
- 79KessiéSubstituted forTonaliat 77'minutes
- 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 86'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 7Castillejo AzuagaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forDíazat 71'minutes
- 12Rebic
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 8Tonali
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 21Díaz
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 33Krunic
- 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 56Saelemaekers
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 29De Silvestri
- 23Larangeira
- 14TomiyasuBooked at 74mins
- 35DijksBooked at 88mins
- 30Schouten
- 8DomínguezBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSansoneat 57'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 7OrsoliniSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 57'minutes
- 21SorianoSubstituted forSvanbergat 80'minutes
- 99BarrowSubstituted forVignatoat 83'minutes
- 24PalacioSubstituted forSantanderat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 4Denswil
- 9Santander
- 10Sansone
- 11Skov Olsen
- 13Bani
- 15Mbaye
- 16Poli
- 18Baldursson
- 26Juwara
- 32Svanberg
- 55Vignato
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 2, Bologna 0.
Post update
Sandro Tonali (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Federico Santander (Bologna).
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).
Post update
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nicola Sansone with a cross.
Booking
Matteo Gabbia (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Gabbia (Milan).
Post update
Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) for a bad foul.
Post update
Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Santander (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.
Booking
Rade Krunic (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rade Krunic (Milan).
Post update
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismael Bennacer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.