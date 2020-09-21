Scottish Gossip: Morelos, Rangers, Aberdeen, McKenna, Celtic, AC Milan, Ajer, Shankland
Lille will test Rangers' resolve with a take-it-or-leave-it £18m bid for striker Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun)
Defender Scott McKenna is expected to sign a four-year contract with Nottingham Forest and land Aberdeen a record transfer fee that could rise to £6m. (Scottish Sun)
Plans for one of this weekend's Scottish Premiership matches to be a test event have been shelved. (Daily Record)
Rangers hope to complete the £3m signing of Preston playmaker Daniel Johnson this week. (Scottish Sun)
English Championship side Coventry City have received a glowing report on Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland after his weekend goal. (Dundee Courier)
AC Milan are not currently working on a deal to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, says technical director Paolo Maldini. (Herald Scotland)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants one more signing before the transfer window closes. (Dundee Courier)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson is embracing the pressure of expectation. (Inverness Courier)