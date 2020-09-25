Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership weekend fixture card is evenly split over Saturday and Sunday with three games each day.

Hamilton v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Head coach Brian Rice will assess the fitness of Hamilton trio Kyle Munro, Ross Callachan and Lee Hodson, who are back from a period of self-isolation because of Covid-19 protocols. Brian Easton remains out until October.

Defender Mark Connolly is back in contention for Dundee United following an ankle injury but full-back Liam Smith is still a doubt after picking up a knock in August.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "They (the three players) seem fine. They obviously tested negative in the end but they have been in the house isolating for 10 days and it's very difficult to be stuck in the house at any time. But when you're a young fit lad and you know your team-mates are out there training, it's really difficult."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "It's just about continually improving this group to a level that our consistency gives us a chance of performing and winning games every week. That's what we are trying to work towards. We really are so new to this level. The football cub isn't, but the team that are here are."

Did you know? Hamilton are unbeaten in their past six meetings with Dundee United.

Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston hope Craig Sibbald and Ciaron Brown can shake off knocks and Jack Fitzwater is also in contention after sitting out the past three games. Keaghan Jacobs and Alan Lithgow remain out.

Craig Bryson could debut for St Johnstone but Callum Booth will again be absent because of an Achilles problem.

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "I don't think we're a million miles away, or inches away, from getting the results our play deserves. We can't keep playing well and doing the things we are doing and not getting results."

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson: "I've played nearly 570 games throughout my career so that proves I'm not injury prone. The ankle feels good. The decision about this weekend will be left to the gaffer but I'm nearing full fitness and ready to go."

Did you know? Livi have won their past two home meetings with Saints and the Perth side are without a win in five league games against the Lions overall.

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren have their full complement of goalkeepers back after coronavirus forced Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness out of their past three games. Defender Richard Tait is suspended.

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy is also banned but midfielder Alan Power could make his return from a hamstring strain. Youssouf Mulumbu and Jake Eastwood remain out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We have had a good few days to work with Jak and Dean, following the guidelines, for their return to training."

Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker: "St Mirren have got a good squad. I think they've improved on the group they had last year. They've been a bit unlucky with a few results."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won seven of their past 10 meetings with St Mirren in all competitions but the Buddies triumphed when the sides last played in December.

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returns from suspension following the midweek Europa League defeat by Hapoel Beer Sheva while Jake Carroll, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox remain out. On-loan Livingston midfielder Robbie Crawford could make his debut.

Rangers are still without Joe Aribo, Nikola Katic and Kemar Roofe but Brandon Barker could return from a hamstring problem and Ryan Jack has resumed light training following a calf injury.

Motherwell defender Liam Grimshaw: "It's always a test against Rangers but they are the sort of games you want to play in. It's obviously a big help when the crowd are behind us but as professional footballers it's up to us to get our heads on it and create that tempo."

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister: "Motherwell have changed their style in the last year or so, they are moving the ball very well. It will be tough as Fir Park is a tough place to go. It's a big game for us and we want to keep that [unbeaten] run going."

Did you know? Should Motherwell win, it will be the first time they have recorded three straight Premiership wins since December but the Steelmen's last league win over Rangers came in 2002, though they did defeat the Ibrox side in the 2017 League Cup semi-final.

Celtic v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic wingers James Forrest and Mikey Johnston will be missing but defender Christopher Jullien returns and captain Scott Brown should be fit after being on the end of a heavy tackle against Riga in Thursday's Europa League win.

Hibernian are still without former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan because of a health issue while winger Jamie Murphy returns after being ineligible against parent club Rangers last weekend. Sean Mackie remains out while Fraser Murray has joined Dunfermline on loan for the season.

Hibernian forward Mohamed Elyounoussi: "It's hard when you're sitting in the stand watching the game. Of course, like everyone else you want to play every game. But when you're not in the starting XI then you just want to contribute any way you can. So I'm trying to train hard and show that I deserve to play."

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell: "We have had a good start and the result last week (drawing with Rangers) showed that we are a good team and we feel we should be up that end of the table. We are going into the Celtic game full of confidence."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 12 league meetings with Hibernian and have won the past four.

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Ross County are confident Connor Randall has suffered no lasting damage after limping off against St Johnstone last weekend. Billy Mckay is back in training while Ross Draper remains an injury doubt.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will assess his side following Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat by Sporting in Lisbon. Dean Campbell, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin and Matty Kennedy remain out.

Ross County forward Oli Shaw: "I've got myself in the team over the last couple of games and I'm hoping to stay there. As a striker, you obviously want to get off the mark as quickly as you can but, for me, if I'm helping the team in any way and we're getting three points at the end of it, that's the most important thing."

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson: "We've no time to dwell on [losing to Sporting]. Ross County will be a different game. On Sunday, we've got the chance to react and hopefully we do that with three points."

Did you know? Ross County are looking for back-to-back wins against Aberdeen for the first time in seven years.

