Jordon Ibe scored five goals in a 24-game loan spell with Derby in 2014-15

Winger Jordon Ibe has joined Derby County on a two-year deal after leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract in the summer.

The 24-year-old had moved to the Cherries from Liverpool in 2016 for a then club-record fee of £15m.

He arrives at Pride Park, where he previously had a loan spell in the 2014-15 season, as a free agent.

"Jordon is a player with a lot of potential and undoubted ability," said Rams boss Phillip Cocu.

"He has performed for several years in the Premier League and at 24 years of age he still has many years ahead of him in his career."

Former England Under-21 international Ibe, who scored five goals in 92 appearances in his four years with Bournemouth, moves to Derby having not made a first-team appearance for almost 12 months.

His deal with the Rams comes six months after he was fined £7,500, banned from driving for 16 months and given a 12-month community order after crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop in London.

