Cheryl Lamont presents an award as part of her promotion of the local game

Cheryl Lamont has become the first female to be elected as president of the County Antrim FA in its 132-year history.

The Belfast woman has been involved in the local game for over three decades and served as vice president of the association.

Cheryl has also represented the Co Antrim FA on the Irish FA Council since 2014.

She was appointed to the Uefa Women's Football Committee last year.