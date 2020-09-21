Last updated on .From the section League Cup

League Two club Leyton Orient have made an unbeaten start to the 2020-21 campaign

Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur has been called off because a number of O's players have coronavirus.

Several members of Orient's first-team squad returned positive tests after Saturday's draw against Mansfield.

Discussions are ongoing over the implications of not holding the third-round match on Tuesday, with a further update to be provided in due course.

Premier League club Spurs are in action in the Europa League on Thursday.

The decision to call off the match was announced just two hours before the scheduled 18:00 BST kick-off at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Orient shut down their east London home and training ground after receiving the positive results following their League Two match against the Stags at the weekend, and held discussions with Public Health England about whether any further action needed to be taken.

This season, English Football League clubs do not have to carry out mandatory coronavirus testing of their players and staff.

"Leyton Orient, the EFL and the relevant authorities are conducting a thorough review of the club's Covid-19 secure procedures with the view to reopening the stadium and training ground as soon as possible," a statement said. external-link

There is little room to rearrange the tie, with the fourth round of the League Cup scheduled to take place next week.

Last week's draw handed Orient or Spurs a home tie against Chelsea or Barnsley.

Tottenham face Shkendija in the third qualifying round of the Europa League in North Macedonia on Thursday and if they progress the north London club will have a play-off match to qualify for the group stage seven days later.

The Carabao Cup match was set to be the first competitive meeting between Orient and Tottenham since January 2001.

Spurs had previously announced they would donate their match shirts to the foundation set up in memory of their former player Justin Edinburgh.

Edinburgh was manager at Orient when he died at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2019.