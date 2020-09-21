Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Diego Llorente has played five times for the Spain national team

Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.

The Spain international would provide back-up for first-choice centre-back pairing Robin Koch and Liam Cooper.

Leeds have conceded seven goals in their opening two fixtures, having lost 4-3 to Liverpool on the opening weekend and beaten Fulham by the same scoreline last Saturday.

Llorente, 27, a former Real Madrid player, can also play in midfield.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing as Leeds pursue their fifth major signing of the summer following promotion to the Premier League.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has already spent significant money, including a club-record £26m for former Valencia forward Rodrigo, £13m on Freiburg defender Koch, and £16m on ex-Wolves winger Helder Costa, who scored twice in the win over Fulham.