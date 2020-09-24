Hands up if you picked Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in your fantasy football team for last weekend's Premier League fixtures.

You did? Then you will, quite rightly, be basking in the warm glow of a high-scoring round of FPL.

Well done, but do you stick with the deadly duo? Or is there value to be had elsewhere? Let's take a look...

Son and Kane can star again

Jose Mourinho interrupts Son Heung-min interview to say Harry Kane should be MOTM

For 44 minutes of Sunday's game between Tottenham and Southampton, fantasy football managers must have been cursing their luck if they had either Son or Kane in their team.

Both had barely had an impact as Spurs looked lethargic - they had not had a touch inside the Saints box before - finally - Son struck on the stroke of half-time, firing home from Kane's pass.

Three more goals for Son plus three more assists and a goal for Kane ensured a high-scoring fantasy football round for the pair with 24 and 21 points respectively.

They should be able to continue their good form against a Newcastle side that were well beaten by Brighton last Sunday.

Seagulls star proving a steal

Speaking of Brighton, if you are looking for a cheap option in defence then adding Tariq Lamptey could prove a wise move.

The Seagulls face Manchester United this weekend but Graham Potter's men have been mightily impressive so far this season.

They were utterly dominant in the 3-0 win against Newcastle and will fancy their chances of upsetting a Manchester United side that looked distinctly off key in their opener against Crystal Palace - a game they lost at home 3-1.

Lamptey was brilliant against Newcastle, claiming an assist by winning an early penalty. He had the second most touches in the final third, matched Brighton's strikers for touches inside the box (three) and also completed the most interceptions in the game (four), despite being substituted in the 57th minute after picking up a knock.

He has been confirmed fit for this weekend and at just £4.5m, it could be a good time to bring the full-back into your team.

Yorkshire derby delights to be had in attack?

Leeds are clearly determined to entertain following their long-overdue return to the Premier League.

They have scored seven goals and conceded seven goals in their two games so far - against Liverpool and Fulham - and they can be expected to be part of another high-scoring encounter when they travel to Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Blades were defensively strong last season but have lost both their Premier League games so far this term, conceding three goals and scoring none.

Expect Leeds to be among the goals again and at just £5.7m and with two goals in two games, Patrick Bamford could be a good option in attack.

Marcelo Biesla's side then have successive home games, meaning Bamford has a strong chance to continue his scoring run, although one of those is against Manchester City.

A captaincy no brainer?

Finally, to that perennial fantasy football headscratcher - who to make captain for the weekend?

Presumably you have Kevin de Bruyne in your side because, well there's no real need for an explanation is there?

The midfielder was recognised for his superb displays last season by being named the PFA Player of the Year and he appears to have picked up right from where he left off this term with a goal and an assist as Manchester City beat Wolves 3-1 in their Premier League opener.

That earned him 11 FPL points as he was deployed in the number 10 role and expect him to once again be the standout performer against a Leicester side who will be missing Wilfred Ndidi, who is out for 12 weeks through injury. A big loss for the Foxes.