Keinan Davis scored his fifth goal for Aston Villa in the 3-1 away win over Burton Albion in the second round of the Carabao Cup

Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The 22-year-old, who has represented England at Under-20 level, graduated from the academy at Villa Park after joining from Biggleswade Town.

He made his debut against Tottenham in the FA Cup in January 2017 and has played 69 times for Villa in all competitions, scoring five times.

Davis scored in the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Burton last week.

He also featured as a substitute in Villa’s 1-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Monday.