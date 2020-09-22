Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Idris El Mizouni has played 13 first-team games for Ipswich

Cambridge United have re-signed midfielder Idris El Mizouni on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old played seven games for the U's last season before injury abruptly ended his stay.

Tunisia international El Mizouni signed his first professional contract with the Tractor Boys in December 2018.

"Every time you go to a club you want it to end on a high, and with the injury I finished on a low. It did seem I had unfinished business," he said.

"I enjoyed my time here. I didn't stay that long before I had to leave, but everyone welcomed me so that's good and will help me to settle in again."

