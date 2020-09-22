Mark McGuinness: Arsenal defender joins Ipswich Town on loan
Last updated on .From the section Ipswich
League One side Ipswich Town have signed Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old centre-back featured for the Premier League club's Under-21 side against the Tractor Boys in the EFL Trophy earlier this month.
Republic of Ireland youth international McGuinness, who joined the Gunners aged 10, is yet to make his first-team debut for Arsenal.
He could make his debut for Ipswich against Rochdale on Saturday.
