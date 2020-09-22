Last updated on .From the section European Football

Amadou Diawara played 89 minutes of Roma's opening game of the season which is now recorded as a 3-0 loss

Roma have been penalised with a 3-0 defeat following an administrative error in the make-up of their matchday squad in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Hellas Verona.

Roma listed 23-year-old Amadou Diawara in the under-22 section of their squad, rather than the 25-man squad list for senior players.

Guinea international Diawara played 89 minutes in the Serie A stalemate.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport expects Roma to appeal.

Paulo Fonseca's side still have spare spaces in their 25-man squad list, and the club are expected to argue the mistake was made without any intention to violate the rules.

It is not the first time Serie A has handed down a defeat for formal errors.

In 2016, Sassuolo lost 0-3 to Pescara for fielding Antonino Ragusa, who was not in their official player list.