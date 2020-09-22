Liam Gibson: Morecambe sign former Newcastle United left-back
Morecambe have signed former Newcastle United left-back Liam Gibson on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old was a free agent following his release by the Magpies earlier this summer.
Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Newcastle will come too soon for the defender to be eligible.
But former Accrington and Grimsby loanee Gibson could make his debut for the Shrimps in Saturday's League Two match away at Southend United.
