Scottish Gossip: Premiership, Jim McInally, Motherwell, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Dundee
With the return of fans delayed for potentially six months, Scottish clubs will not survive unless they receive a government subsidy, says one Premiership chief executive. (Daily Record)
And Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes some clubs will go bust by Christmas if supporters remain locked out. (Sun)
Scotland Under-21 midfielder Allan Campbell, out of contract at Motherwell next summer, has been offered a new deal by the Fir Park club. (Daily Record)
One-time Celtic academy prospect Antons Kurakins, who now plays for FC Riga, is relishing a reunion with his former manager Neil Lennon in Thursday's Europa League clash. (Daily Record)
Rangers striker Josh McPake is set to join Greenock Morton on loan, while Harry Kewell's Oldham Athletic want Ibrox midfielder Jamie Barjonas on loan. (Sun)
Dundee United's 20-year-old forward Logan Chalmers was watched by scouts from Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Southampton, as well as Championship side Birmingham City, in last weekend's win over St Mirren. (Courier)
Dundee are poised to give a trial to former Dundee United and Hearts striker Osman Sow. (Courier)