With the return of fans delayed for potentially six months, Scottish clubs will not survive unless they receive a government subsidy, says one Premiership chief executive. (Daily Record) external-link

And Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes some clubs will go bust by Christmas if supporters remain locked out. (Sun) external-link

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Allan Campbell, out of contract at Motherwell next summer, has been offered a new deal by the Fir Park club. (Daily Record) external-link

One-time Celtic academy prospect Antons Kurakins, who now plays for FC Riga, is relishing a reunion with his former manager Neil Lennon in Thursday's Europa League clash. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers striker Josh McPake is set to join Greenock Morton on loan, while Harry Kewell's Oldham Athletic want Ibrox midfielder Jamie Barjonas on loan. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United's 20-year-old forward Logan Chalmers was watched by scouts from Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Southampton, as well as Championship side Birmingham City, in last weekend's win over St Mirren. (Courier) external-link