Lorcan Forde found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Linfield

Versatile forward Lorcan Forde has agreed a two-year deal with Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts.

As a 17-year-old, Forde made his debut for Warrenpoint Town in 2016 before earning a move to Linfield in May 2018.

After a loan spell back at Warrenpoint last season, the 20-year-old departed Windsor Park at the start of September.

Forde featured for the Swifts in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, in which he scored, before signing with Kris Lindsay's men.

"He is a talented boy and maybe it just didn't work out for him at Linfield but we want to give an opportunity for him to get back enjoying his football again and playing games," said Swifts boss Lindsay. external-link

"He's young, he's hungry and technically very good and he will add another dimension to our forward options."