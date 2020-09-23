Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County begin their League Cup group away to Montrose on 6 October

Ross County are ready to cover Covid-19 testing costs for their lower-division League Cup opponents, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters said County counterpart Roy MacGregor has "magnanimously offered" to pay for his team's testing in a "terrific gesture".

While screening is not required for lower-league games, clubs must do so for cup matches against top-tier sides.

"It's a critical time for Scottish football," said Kettlewell.

"We all have to be pretty smart and make sure we stick together as a body of football in this country.

"I know there has been talks within our club to try to help other clubs. I think there is the prospect looking towards the League Cup games.

"It's safe to say there maybe a gesture in there to help out one or two of the clubs along the way."

Arbroath, Montrose and Stirling Albion are also in County's section, which starts on 6 October - 11 days before the lower leagues are scheduled to start.

Clubs' financial concerns are compounded by the return of supporters being further delayed. Lower-league sides face having to forfeit games against top-flight opposition if their squad is not tested.

Praising County chairman MacGregor, Tatters added: "Roy has never forgotten where his team started and is a strong advocate of looking after the lower-league clubs and youth football."