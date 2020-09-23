Last updated on .From the section Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors finished ninth in the National League last season after the campaign was decided on average points per game

Solihull Moors have called on the National League to begin the 2020-21 season behind closed doors.

The league's board will meet on Thursday to decide on whether to start the season on 3 October.

Clubs in the top two levels of non-league rely on crowds for most of their income, but a rise in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to postpone the return of crowds for elite sport.

"We firmly believe the season should commence," a Moors statement said.

The National League, as well as the sixth-tier National Leagues North and South, are classed as elite sport by the government.

But the league does not have a lucrative television deal and clubs get most of their revenue through matchday income.

Clubs have been examining live streaming their matches, similar to clubs in the English Football League, in an attempt to generate some revenue.

"We understand from the government's statement that the latest measures could last for up to six months, taking us into March 2021," the club statement added.

"Solihull Moors played their last competitive fixture on March 7, 2020, so a wait for supporters to return to stadia would leave our football club without a football match being played for 12 months. This is clearly not sustainable for a football club."