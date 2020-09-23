Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Sportscene analysis: Should United's Edwards have seen red for Morelos challenge?

Rangers say they are "bemused" by a "bizarre" Scottish FA charge given to manager Steven Gerrard for his response to a challenge on Alfredo Morelos in the win over Dundee United.

Ryan Edwards was not punished for a tackle which caused Morelos to be substituted in Rangers' 4-0 Scottish Premiership victory on 12 September.

Speaking on Rangers TV, the Ibrox manager said it "would be interesting if it was the other way around".

Gerrard faces a hearing on 8 October.

Rangers will "robustly contest" the charge of publicly criticising the match official and say they are "perplexed" that he has been cited.

They suggest Gerrard repeatedly refused "on several occasions" to say Edwards should have been sent off despite "leading questions" from journalists.

"Whilst our national sport faces an unprecedented crisis, it is baffling that resources are used to charge Rangers' manager based on a flawed and inaccurate interpretation of Steven Gerrard's remarks," a club statement read.