There will be no fans at Hampden when Israel visit for the Euro 2020 play-off semi final on 8 October

The Scottish FA has established a fund for children's football and is asking fans to donate the cost of tickets for next month's Euro 2020 play-off with Israel rather than seek a refund.

The semi-final will be played behind closed doors after plans for a phased return of spectators were postponed.

The SFA say 57% of grassroots clubs are facing "critical financial challenges".

And the governing body has opened the Give for Grassroots initiative with a £50,000 contribution.

All donations will be managed by the Scottish Football Partnership Trust, allowing affiliated kids' clubs to apply for support funding.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell: "We are acutely aware just how vital grassroots football is for children across the nation and how much the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected that.

"There is a real danger that many children across Scotland will be lost to the game.

"With the launch of Give for Grassroots, we're offering the chance for all football fans in Scotland to make a difference.

"While we know we won't have the full house in Hampden Park that we so desperately wanted for our play-off, we hope that some of the fans who should have been there to support the team will decide instead to lend their support to grassroots football by donating the price of their ticket to the fund."