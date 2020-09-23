Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth opted to do an extra round of testing after learning of the coronavirus outbreak at Leyton Orient

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed an unnamed player and staff member have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Pilgrims chose to do an "additional round" of tests after Leyton Orient - who they played in the Carabao Cup on 15 September - reported a number of players had contracted Covid-19.

The Devon club say their League One match with Shrewsbury on Saturday will still go ahead as planned.

Both individuals are asymptomatic and will self-isolate.

Plymouth say they have informed their most recent opponents, AFC Wimbledon, who they drew 4-4 with on Saturday.

Orient's EFL Cup tie against Tottenham was called off on Tuesday, just two hours before the scheduled 18:00 BST kick-off at the Breyer Group Stadium.

This season, English Football League clubs do not have to do mandatory coronavirus tests on players and staff.