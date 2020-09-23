Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal and Liverpool last met in the Community Shield on 29 August

Liverpool's home match with Arsenal has been brought forward by 15 minutes with all future midweek Premier League games to finish before the new UK pub curfew.

The game on Monday, 28 September will now kick off at 20:00 BST.

The other game that takes place that evening - Fulham against Aston Villa - has also been brought forward by 15 minutes to 17:45 BST.

They are the last midweek fixtures in September, with none yet to be scheduled for October.

The Premier League has also announced that every game over the weekend of 3-5 October will be shown live on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

All the matches that weekend will now be behind closed doors after the UK government scrapped plans to allow spectators to return to sports venues on a socially-distanced basis from 1 October.