Diego Llorente: Leeds United sign Spain defender from Real Sociedad

Diego Llorente
Diego Llorente has played five times for the Spain national team

Leeds United have signed Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £18m.

The Spain international will provide competition for current centre-back pairing Robin Koch and Liam Cooper.

Former Real Madrid player Llorente, 27, can also play in midfield.

He is the newly-promoted side's fourth major signing of the summer following their Championship title win last season.

Leeds have spent significant money, including a club record £26m for Valencia forward Rodrigo, £13m on Freiburg defender Koch, and £16m on ex-Wolves winger Helder Costa.

"It was a difficult decision for me and my family [to leave Sociedad] but I have taken the best decision of my football career," Llorente told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The coach [Marcelo Bielsa] has been an important factor. I can improve under him and it will be an honour to learn from him.

"I spoke with Pablo [Hernandez] a few days ago. He told me about the city and the team, and I have also played with Rodrigo in the national team."

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded seven goals in their first two Premier League games, losing 4-3 to Liverpool on the opening weekend and beating Fulham by the same score on Saturday.

Llorente, who will wear the number 14 shirt, has won five international caps for Spain.

