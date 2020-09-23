Ryan Reynolds, whose film credits include The Change-Up, is also a successful entrepreneur, while Rob McElhenney has appeared in Fargo

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are interested in investing in Wrexham, the club have announced.

Deadpool and Detective Pikachu star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney will put forward their vision for the club to members at a special general meeting.

The fan-owned club's members have voted overwhelmingly for talks to proceed.

Any potential takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011.

A total of 1,223 Wrexham Supporters Trust members - over 95% of those asked - voted for the move and 31 against at a special general meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking before the names of were confirmed, Trust director Spencer Harris said a vote from fans on the outline of the deal would be expected "in weeks rather than months".

"All we're going to commit to - because we're not going to pressure on ourselves - is that we will conclude the discussions as soon as possible," Harris told BBC Wales.

"We will get to a position when the potential investors put forward a deal and the next stage… we would put that in front of the members for a vote if they wish to proceed with that deal or not."

Approval from the members to the deal would see the Trust relinquish control of the running of the club.

Asked whether supporters would accept the terms, Harris said: "That's a matter for individual fans. They will need to see what's on the table and make their minds up on which direction they wish to see the club go.

"But whoever runs Wrexham football club - or indeed any football club - where it really belongs is in the hearts and minds of its supporters and I would expect whoever is running the club going forward would take that into consideration."

Wrexham revealed last week they had been the subject of an approach to purchase the club, describing the individuals involved as "extremely well-known" and "of high net worth".

The Trust-run club added they wouldn't reveal the names until they had permission from its members at a Special General Meeting to press ahead with takeover talks.

The deal - which will be detailed to members before any final decision is made - would see the purchase of the north Wales club for a "nominal sum" but also an immediate investment of £2m for the purposes of taking it forward as a business and as a successful football team.

The Trust told members at the SGM that professional advisers had considered the proposed offer as "entirely credible" and will now seek a firm proposal.

It would not be the first time Hollywood stars have become involved with a Welsh club, with US star of The Office Mindy Kaling revealed as being among the stakeholders in an Amercian consortium that purchased a controlling stake in Swansea City in 2016.