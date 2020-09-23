Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kirsty McGuinness scored for Northern Ireland against the Faroe Islands last week

Women's Premiership leaders Sion Swifts beat Cliftonville 6-4 while champions Linfield and Glentoran also earned victories on Wednesday night.

NI striker Kirsty McGuinness bagged a hat-trick at Solitude with Erin Fildara, Kerry Brown and Leontia McVarnock also on target for Sion.

Casey Howe hit five goals as Linfield hammered Derry 7-0 while Kerry Beattie gave the Glens a 1-0 win at Crusaders.

The Swifts sit three points clear of the Blues and Glens.

Claire Rooney netted and Marissa Callaghan scored a double for a Cliftonville side which was trailing 5-2 when substitute Megan Moran was dismissed in the second half.

Rebecca McKenna and Ebony Lecky were also on target for Linfield against the bottom side at the Brandywell while a 64th minute strike from Northern Ireland international Beattie proved decisive for the Glens.

Linfield and Glentoran may lie three points behind Sion but both have a game in hand on the pacesetters.