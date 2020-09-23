Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Stoke have reached the fourth round as a non-Premier League side for the first time since 2000-01

After 29 goals in eight ties on Wednesday, the fourth round draw of the Carabao Cup is shaping up.

With Newport County, Brentford, West Ham and Manchester United all booking their places on Tuesday, Wednesday's ties threw up few surprises but lots of goals.

Newcastle United won 7-0 at League Two Morecambe, the biggest competitive away win in the club's history.

Steve Bruce's side will now travel to League Two Newport.

Five-time winners Chelsea thrashed Barnsley 6-0 to set up a meeting with Leyton Orient or Tottenham, whose tie was postponed on Tuesday because a number of O's players have coronavirus.

Big-spending Everton will host West Ham in an all-Premier League tie after a 5-2 win at League One Fleetwood, and Arsenal will meet Lincoln or Liverpool in the next round after winning 2-0 at Leicester.

Brighton won 2-0 at Preston and will take on Manchester United in the next round, while Burnley will meet the winners of Thursday's tie between holders Manchester City and Bournemouth after a 2-0 win at Millwall.

There's a west London derby between Brentford and Fulham after the latter beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0.

The winners of Bristol City-Aston Villa on Thursday will host Stoke, who beat Gillingham 1-0.

All fourth-round ties are to be played in the week commencing 28 September 2020.

The final of the 2020-21 EFL Cup takes place on 28 February 2021 at Wembley.

The winners of this season's tournament will not qualify for the Europa League as in the past, but will instead go into the Uefa Europa Conference League (UECL), a new European competition.

Thursday's third-round ties

Bristol City v Aston Villa (19:00 BST)

Lincoln City v Liverpool (19:45 BST)

Manchester City v Bournemouth (19:45 BST)

Fourth-round draw

Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth

Brentford v Fulham

Everton v West Ham

Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke

Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea

Newport v Newcastle

Brighton v Manchester United

Lincoln or Liverpool v Arsenal