Rhys Fenlon: Accrington sign former Manchester City and Burnley midfielder

Rhys Fenlon
Rhys Fenlon trained with Accrington from the age of eight before joining Man City

Accrington Stanley have signed teenage midfielder Rhys Fenlon on a two-year contract.

The Salford-born 18-year-old was formerly on the books of Manchester City and Burnley.

"I've got a lot of pace that I can bring into the team and I'm very good technically," Fenlon told Accrington's club website.external-link

"I've gelled in with the squad well. They're all open to a chat and everyone seems quite tight."

