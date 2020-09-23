Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Rhys Fenlon trained with Accrington from the age of eight before joining Man City

Accrington Stanley have signed teenage midfielder Rhys Fenlon on a two-year contract.

The Salford-born 18-year-old was formerly on the books of Manchester City and Burnley.

"I've got a lot of pace that I can bring into the team and I'm very good technically," Fenlon told Accrington's club website. external-link

"I've gelled in with the squad well. They're all open to a chat and everyone seems quite tight."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.