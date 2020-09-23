Rhys Fenlon: Accrington sign former Manchester City and Burnley midfielder
Accrington Stanley have signed teenage midfielder Rhys Fenlon on a two-year contract.
The Salford-born 18-year-old was formerly on the books of Manchester City and Burnley.
"I've got a lot of pace that I can bring into the team and I'm very good technically," Fenlon told Accrington's club website.
"I've gelled in with the squad well. They're all open to a chat and everyone seems quite tight."
