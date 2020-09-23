Last updated on .From the section National League

The National League North season is due to start on Monday, 5 October

The majority of National League North clubs do not want to start the new season without crowds.

Fans may not to be able to watch live sporting events in England until the end of March because of restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the league said 81% of its clubs would be opposed to beginning the campaign unless there was a financial support package in place.

However, York City are among the minority of clubs in the 22-strong division - the sixth tier of English football - who back the season starting as planned.

The National League is holding a board meeting from 14:00 BST on Thursday to decide on whether to start its season on 3 October.

The 2020-21 non-league campaign was pushed back after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in July that spectators could be able to return to stadiums from October.

Despite several pilot events for spectators at sporting events, the latest rise in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to postpone the return of crowds to elite sport.

National League North has asked for its clubs' views to be represented at the National League Board meeting.