Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Robbie McDaid strikes late as Glens lift Irish Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Elliott Morris and club captain Marcus Kane have signed professional contracts with Irish Cup holders Glentoran.

Morris takes on a full-time player-coach role, assisting goalkeepers Dayle Coleing and Rory Brown, and will deputise in goal if called upon.

Kane joined Glentoran in 2012 and has signed a new deal which will take him to 11 years of service at the club.

Both players were integral to Glentoran's Irish Cup triumph in July.

Signed from West Brom in 2002, Morris is entering his 19th season as a Glens player and he started in goal for both the Irish Cup semi-final and final as the east Belfast outfit triumphed over Ballymena.

Kane also played in both fixtures and lifted the trophy in front of 250 Glentoran supporters at Windsor Park.