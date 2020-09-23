Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Jake Beesley scored two goals for Salford City in League Two last season

Rochdale have signed striker Jake Beesley from National League club Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old striker has signed a three-year deal at the Crown Oil Arena, having only joined Solihull in January.

He started out at Chesterfield before moving to Salford in 2017 and won consecutive promotions from National League North to League Two.

He jouined Solihull on loan last October before making the move permanent shortly after Christmas.

"The move first came about a few weeks ago and since I first heard about it, I really wanted to come here and try to better myself in League One," Beesley told the Rochdale website.

