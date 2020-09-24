Derry beat Bohemians 2-0 at home in February

Derry City manager Declan Devine has called on his players to show more creativity when they travel to Bohemians in the Premier Division on Friday.

Derry make the trip to Dublin on the back of two scoreless draws in the league, at home to St Patrick's Athletic and away to Finn Harps.

Devine is pleased with their defensive performances but knows his side must start scoring goals again.

"We must come to the party," he said.

"We have spoken all week about it and we know there is work to be done. We are working extremely hard to keep clean sheets and we are doing that, but we have to improve at the top end of the pitch.

"We have to be more creative and get more chances. We've lost one game out of seven domestically but there have been too many draws in there. We have to start scoring goals and no better time to do it than in the next game.

"We are certainly not where we want to be, that's abundantly clear, but it's fine margins. You're better off winning one match than drawing two.

Devine said his side have been working on improving their creativity

"The nature of this league this year is that everyone seems to be taking points off each other, but all we can do is take care of ourselves. We want to get more points on the board and more goals in our goals scored column.

"It's fine keeping clean sheets, but we need to be better in the top end of the pitch."

The back-to-back 0-0 draws for the Candystripes have left them in sixth place in the league table, three points behind fifth-placed Sligo Rovers and level on points with Shelbourne and St Pat's in seventh and eighth.

Friday night's game in Dublin is the first of three outings in seven days - with games against Sligo on 29 September and Waterford on 2 October to come - and Devine is relishing the three matches.

"It's a huge week but I'm actually delighted that we have the three games this week," Devine continued.

"What you don't want to be doing is cramming in three, four or five games in the last two weeks of the season. For me, as much as it will be a difficult week, it's welcome.

"We're all in it for the games. We don't want to be trying to chase people down or trying to catch up with people. The reality is with three games this week it is in our hands.

"It's up to us in terms of our application and desire to win football matches. Hopefully we are sitting in eight or nine days' time looking back on a successful week."