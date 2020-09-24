Last updated on .From the section Irish

Donaghadee play in section 2A of the Northern Amateur Football League

Donaghadee Football Club have failed in their bid to have the decision to curtail the 2019-20 Northern Amateur Football League season overturned.

An independent arbitration firm found in favour of the Irish FA in a case brought against it by the club.

In its report, Sport Resolutions said there was "no error of law" on the part of the league and that all the club's claims for relief were dismissed.

Donaghadee were ordered to pay the full costs of the arbitration hearing.

Thursday evening's report also ordered the club, which plays in section 2A of the NAFL, to pay the IFA's legal costs.

The start of the 2020-21 NAFL season has been on hold due to the legal case brought by Donaghadee.

After the Covid-19 lockdown in March, the decision was later taken by the League Management Committee that no more games would be played in the 2019-20 season after 31 May.

Donaghadee appealed this decision and last month sought arbitration on the matter.

The NAFL is affiliated to the IFA, meaning the NAFL and its member clubs are bound by the rules and regulations of the IFA.