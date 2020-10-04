Transfer deadline day: Can you remember these signings of past years?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The Premier League transfer deadline is coming up again - with a potential mix of big signings and panic purchases.
How well can you remember previous Premier Leagues deals on the final day of the summer transfer window?
You have five minutes to name 10, with clues for each one...
Can you name these deadline-day signings?
Score: 0 / 10
05:00
|Hint
|Answers
- Me, My Brother and Our Balls: Love Island star Chris Hughes tackles male fertility
- Ghosts are back: The new series of hit comedy is streaming now